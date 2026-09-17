She’s one of the most famous chefs, so who is Giada De Laurentiis on Dancing With the Stars?

Giada De Laurentiis is famous for hosting her Food Network program, Giada at Home, and is now starring on season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. She just made her debut last night, so here’s everything you need to know about Giada.

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Giada is an American-Italian chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and TV personality. If you grew up in the 2000’s, she’s a nostalgic and familiar face. She hosted Food Network’s Giada at Home from 2008 until 2015.

That’s not the only TV series she has hosted. Since 2005, she’s been hosting cooking shows, including Everyday Italian, Giada in Italy, and most recently, Simply Giada.

She was born in Rome, Italy, but moved to Los Angeles, California, with her family when she was just seven years old. Giada went on to study at UCLA before moving to Paris to train at the famed Le Cordon Bleu. She then worked at two insanely high-end kitchens in LA, the Ritz-Carlton Fine Dining Room and Wolfgang Puck’s Spago.

After a food styling job for Food and Wine magazine, an executive at Food Network reached out to her. That connection eventually led to her “Everyday Italian” programme, and from there she built a massive cooking empire.

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She’s not the first Food Network chef on DWTS either. Rocco DiSpirito and Paula Dean have come before her, starring on seasons seven and 21, respectively.

Giada spoke to E! News about being cast on the show, saying: “This is a really good time for me to go on a new adventure and push myself to do something I’ve never done.”

“I already learned a lot and I already have a lot of sore muscles, muscles I didn’t even know I did,” she said. “I’m trying to tell myself even at this stage, you can do something new. You can conquer something new.”

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