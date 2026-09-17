How far did each of the same-sex Dancing With the Stars duos make it on the show?

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills were sadly the first couple eliminated from season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. They made history as the third same-sex pairing on the show, so how far did the other same-sex DWTS duos make it?

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills – Premiere night

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Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills were on the current season of Dancing With the Stars. Sadly, they were the first couple to be eliminated on season 35 during premiere night, which aired last night, September 16. They did make history as the third same-sex couple on DWTS, but we would’ve loved to see them go farther in the competition.

Sarah told People: “I’m so comfortable being around women, and I think that girlhood is such a powerful thing. The fact that we’re two strong young women stepping on the dance floor together is just a representation of that and also of my queerness.”

She has described being paired with Hailey as “such an honour” and a “crazy opportunity”, while Hailey said she is “so unbelievably excited” about the experience.

Shangela and Gleb Savachenko- Fourth place

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Drag Race star Shangela and Gleb were the first male duo on Dancing With the Stars back in 2022 on season 31. They made it all the way to the finale before finishing in fourth place.

Ahead of the season, Shangela shared: “Seeing a drag queen with a male dancer is going to be something powerful.” Gleb added: “It’s all about art and love,” he said, adding that it didn’t matter whether “two guys” or “two girls” were dancing together. “To me it is creating something special,” Gleb said. “We have created history, and I love everything about it.”

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson – Second place

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JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson were the first-ever same-sex pairing on DWTS back in 2021 on season 30. JoJo and Jenna made it all the way to the finale and finished as the season runners-up, in second place.

JoJo said at the time: “I think that being paired with another female for the first time ever, first-ever same-sex couple, is such an honour. Love is so accepted and so celebrated that it’s not weird; it’s cool, it’s nice, it’s awesome. I’m happy I got to be the first, but I would never expect to be the last.”

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