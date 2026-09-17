Every Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season seven cast members’ shocking ages revealed

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back for season seven, and they truly look better than ever. So, here are all the ages of the RHOLSC cast ranked from youngest to eldest.

Whitney Rose – 39 years old

Whitney is the youngest of the group and has also been an original member since season one. According to her Bravo bio, she’s “on a journey of self-reflection and is making major changes in her life.”

Bronwyn Newport – 40 years old

This is Bronwyn’s third season as she joined in season five, and now she’s “navigating life without Todd,” her ex-husband.

Ashley Quai – 44 years old

Ashley is a brand new friend of the housewives for season seven. She was sisters-in-law with Whitney’s late friend Shari Quai, which is reportedly how she entered the group.

Lisa Barlow – 51 years old

Lisa is an OG cast member who’s been part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast since season one. She’s the businesswoman behind the marketing firm LUXE and the tequila brand VIDA. This season, Lisa is “more committed to her family than ever following an emotional heart-to-heart with her husband.”

Angie Katsanevas – 52 years old

Also known as Angie K, she joined as a friend in season three but was promoted to a full-time cast member by season four. Angie is a Greek American who is “discovering herself and finding her voice,” her official Bravo bio reads.

Heather Gay – 52 years old

Heather has also been starring on RHOSLC since season one. She’s known for her iconic Med-Spa businesses, Beauty Lab + Laser and her memoir Bad Mormon. She recently divorced her husband Billy Gay III and shares three daughters with him.

Mary Cosby – 53 years old

Mary is a Salt Lake City native and is head of a Pentecostal church/business. It’s a bit confusing, as she inherited this business from her grandmother, whose second husband she later married.

Meredith Marks – 53 years old

She’s one of the most iconic cast members, and one of the eldest. This season, Meredith is “unbothered as she focuses on launching her own caviar lounge with the help of her children.”

Britani Bateman – 55 years old

Britani is the eldest cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and this season she’s “determined to bring some positivity and fun to the group.”

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