Here’s where Leo and Izzy stand after The Challenge, because everyone wants them to date

Leo and Izzy clearly get along really well, and everyone wants them to date after seeing their chemistry on The Challenge. They’ve been hanging out a lot since the show wrapped up filming, so we done a deep dive to see where they truly stand with each other.

Where Leo and Izzy stand after The Challenge

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As it stands, Leo and Izzy are just friends. However, he’s now officially said he’d like to date her without ruining their friendship. This comes after spending two months together in Thailand after filming, but just days ago, he captioned a photo of them with, “Amigo mia.”

Essentially, he shut down the rumours they’re dating by calling her his friend. During an interview on the Challenge Mania Podcast, Leo addressed the photos and videos of them online. He clarified that they are just friends, explaining that they developed a very close bond.

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He admitted they have “great chemistry during their extended time abroad, but is hesitant to pursue a romantic relationship because he does not want to risk ruining their friendship.” Leo said he’d “date her if she didn’t live in the UK” and “if they didn’t work together”.

She recently told him she “misses him so much twin” – but literally doesn’t feature him on her Instagram page the way he does with her. As for their friendship, Leo recently responded to someone speculating, “mannn I can’t have friends that are girls?😭😭😭.”

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Leo also says their bond is “twin behaviour,” yet he told Challenge Mania podcast, “What if I f*** up this friendship? She has a true special place in my heart where she activates the actual version of me. I’m spending every second with this girl. She’s my type.”

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