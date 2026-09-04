Cory Wharton publicly apologises to his girlfriend for flirtatious behaviour on The Challenge

Cory Wharton has released a public apology statement to his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge after his inappropriate and flirtatious behaviour with fellow contestant, Izzy Faithorne, on The Challenge 42.

During a confessional on the show, Cory shared: “Izzy is very attractive. I’m sure you guys can see it. I can see it. Anybody with two eyes can see. Back home hasn’t been great. To come on this show and to have that magnet with somebody, it feels good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory Wharton (@corywharton_ig)



He’s since apologised to his girlfriend Taylor for being so flirtatious with Izzy whilst on The Challenge 42, writing on X: “So I just wanna say this quick, I’ve apologized to the person who needed to hear it the most. I’m gonna continue to handle things behind closed doors. It’s been a very long time since I haven’t been proud of who I see on camera, and this is one of those times.”

In another post he added: “I’m not trying to make excuses. I’m not trying to put the blame on anybody but myself. I’m a big boy. I knew what I was doing. I didn’t handle myself appropriate for the situation because the harm that it’s causing the people around me.

“A lot of the times when you’re in the spotlight, it’s bigger than you and I lost sight of that. I was selfish and being a narcissist. And I apologize. I’ll get better. I’ll seek therapy & continue to be a loving, present father to my daughters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory Wharton (@corywharton_ig)



Whilst his girlfriend Taylor hasn’t directly addressed the situation, she did share on Snapchat at the start of last month: “I know you have questions for me at the moment. I don’t feel like talking about it, to be very honest. I have my feelings about it, but I’m not going to talk about it on the internet right now.”

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