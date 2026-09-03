We get a glimpse into Alix Earle’s life, so when does Earle Meets World release on Netflix?

Earle Meets World will drop on Friday, September 4, on Netflix with an eight-episode season. It shares a behind-the-scenes look into the life of TikTok influencer Alix Earle and the rest of her iconic family. Here’s everything you need to know about Earle Meets World’s release.

Netflix Originals usually release at 12 am globally, so that’s around 3 am ET and 8 am in the UK. Each of the eight episodes in season one will be 45 minutes long.

Netflix’s description of the show reads: “Alix Earle, Gen Z’s ultimate ‘It’ girl, gets real in this unscripted, unfiltered series that goes behind the scenes of her life and family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alixearle)

As for what parts of her life we’ll actually get to see… the trailer reveals that viewers will watch Alix deal with her breakup to NFL player Braxton Berrios, her feud with Alex Cooper, and dealing with her rise to fame.

Alix rose to social media fame through her “get ready with me” videos, candid experience dealing with acne and other skin issues, and just being the ultimate party girl when she was the University of Miami. She currently has 5.7 million followers on Instagram and 8.5 million followers on TikTok.

The rest of the Earle family is also featured in the upcoming Netflix series. Her younger sister Ashtin is frequently featured in Alix’s TikTok’s and has created her own social media presence. Ashtin has 647k followers on Instagram and 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

“I’ve shared my life for years through my own camera, but this felt like the next phase because it’s a chance to go deeper,” Alix said. “Not just the highlights, but the real moments, too. The vulnerable ones, the hard ones, and the fun, chaotic ones in between. It’s the same authenticity people know me for, but now with a different lens.”

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