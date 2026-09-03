Here’s who really grabbed Josh’s leg on The Challenge as Justin accuses Anna of touching it

Anna Leigh Wilson has become quite the villain on MTV’s The Challenge, specifically for her behaviour with other guys. She’s now been accused of touching Josh’s leg during a night out, with Justin and Will calling her out for it, while Anna claimed the rumours are not true.

We looked at the footage and it does appear as though Adrienne’s hand is on his thigh – not Anna’s. Justin claimed he had dinner with Anna Leigh and her husband before the show, and “has seen the way he loves her in person,” while she said they’re “twisting stories.”

Justin/Will are accusing Annaleigh of grabbing Josh’s leg at the bar. Justin is calling her out because he had dinner with her and her husband before the show. Production is really doing a whole montage to expose all her lies 😭 #TheChallenge42 pic.twitter.com/HKizmSzpVX — Pinkrose (@pinkrosevev) September 2, 2026

Anna Leigh has flirted with Leo on the show, rather than Josh. Lete said she “didn’t see Anna Leigh touching his leg,” with Anna Leigh saying, “I’m not lying.” Josh said: “I think I’d be very aware if someone was caressing my leg that wasn’t the girl I was with at the bar.”

One hand was on Anna’s drink, with her other on her own leg. And we all know Adrienne would not be having it if anyone was touching her boyfriend’s leg! But the confusion makes sense, because Adrienne and Anna Leigh were dressed in similar outfits on the night out.

However, we didn’t all see what happened during the night. One person said: “Editing of a two second clip also doesn’t show the hours that weren’t caught directly on film either. I’m not on anyone’s side, but we should know by now that we don’t see everything.”

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