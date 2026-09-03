Omg, is this the real reason why Gleb isn’t returning for season 35 of Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko isn’t returning for season 35, and we think it’s because of his super messy breakup with a former contestant. Her younger sister is now starring on season 35 of DWTS, so could this be the real reason why Gleb was cut?

Gleb had an off-and-on relationship with Brooks Nader after being partnered with the influencer on season 33 back in 2024. Viewers first speculated there could be sparks flying between them when they posted a cosy rehearsal photo together before the season premiere.

There were tons of sightings of them kissing and being overly flirty during their time on the show. Their co-star Emma Slater even posted a TikTok of Gleb holding Brooks with her legs wrapped around him while kissing during rehearsals.

In early October 2024, the couple visited a tattoo shop, and they got matching tattoos. Brooks even posted a TikTok about it where Gleb can be seen with the tattoo gun inking her below her hip bones.

After getting eliminated on week four of DWTS, Brooks and Gleb broke up one week later. She posted a TikTok video confirming the split, saying: “When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating.” Apparently Gleb sent her a breakup text saying he was “going to Joshua Tree” and that “We should have a conversation but I’m done.”

They then reconnected shortly before the December 2024 finale, and began dating again.

Then, in April 2025, the pair ended up splitting for good. Brooks was the one who ended things, and Gleb was reportedly blindsided. He told Us Weekly that he was “surprised to learn through an article published today… that Brooks has ended our relationship.”

The fallout from the breakup was super messy, as Brooks claimed that Gleb cheated on her, which he then denied.

Now, Brooks’s younger sister Sarah Jane Nader is starring on season 35 of DWTS. When they dated, Sarah Jane was friendly with Gleb and was frequently featured in her sister’s TikTok videos with Gleb.

Maura Higgins is also besties with Brooks and has been outspoken about her allegiance to Brooks in interviews.

After she was announced in May as one of the first cast members for season 35, Maura told E! that: “I’d be happy with anyone except Gleb.”

“That’s only because I’m loyal and I’m friends with Brooks,” she continued. “I don’t really like the way he speaks about women. I don’t really want to spend all my time with someone like that.”

Gleb still hasn’t revealed the real reason why he was axed. But with two contestants with ties to his ex starring on the season, it’s not hard to draw some conclusions.

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