Who are all the Dancing with the Stars pros not returning for season 35 and why?

Gleb Savchenko is the only Dancing with the Stars pro who isn’t returning for season 35. He’s been on the show since 2013, so why isn’t Gleb starring on season 35 of DWTS?

Back in July, Gleb did a TikTok live with his co-star Artem Chigvintsev and announced he wouldn’t be returning. A user wrote in, “Are you both coming back to DWTS?” and Gleb responded with “I’m not ;(”

He posted an Instagram video 12 hours ago after the cast list was officially announced, saying: “Guys, you can stop telling me you’re sorry… I’m good,” as he cheekily pans down to show off his abs.

Gleb captioned the post: “Guys, I promise… I’m good 😂❤️. Nothing but love and gratitude for all the years in that ballroom. Excited for this next chapter — and wishing everyone an amazing season. 🪩”

He ends the post by writing: “No sad messages. We’re moving forward. 😉”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial)

As for what Gleb’s next chapter will be… I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out. He hasn’t revealed the real reason why he won’t be returning but hopefully we find out soon.

All the other pros from season 34 are returning for season 35 as well as three other newcomers being added to the pro roster.

Here’s the full list of returning pros and their partners: Ezra Sosa with Julia Stiles, Val Chmerkovskiy with Jenna Dewan, Jan Ravnik with Tatyana Ali, Britt Stewart with Taylor Hanson, Daniella Karagach with Ezra Frech, Pasha Pashkov with Amber Glenn, Rylee Arnold with Connor Wood, Hailey Bills with Sarah Jane Nader, Sharna Burgess with Tyler Cameron, Alan Bersten with Giada DeLaurentiis, Jenna Chmerkovskiy with Harry Shum Jr., Adele Zaikman with Conner Leavitt, Witney Carson with Guillermo Rodriguez, Mark Ballas with Maura Higgins, Brandon Armstrong with Ciara Miller, and Emma Slater with Jackson Olson.

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