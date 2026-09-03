What’s going to happen with Nathan Gallagher’s future on Below Deck amid arrest warrant?

An insider has made some claims about what Bravo has decided to do

Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has allegedly had a warrant put out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court and fled Australia, so how will his legal issues affect his future with Bravo?

Well, according to The US Sun, an insider close to casting has claimed: “Nathan was not cut from the current season while the court process plays out but they do not condone the behavior of the charges made against him. He will not be on Season 12. It already filmed.” Season 11 of Below Deck Mediterranean was filmed at the start of summer last year, just a few months prior to Nathan’s arrest.

Nathan was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia late last year. As confirmed by Us Weekly and initially reported by Rolling Stone, Nathan was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault” in December 2025, according to a police memo.

Per the New South Wales Police statement, Nathan was arrested on December 27, 2025, following an alleged incident that took place after Christmas. He was charged after allegedly assaulting an unidentified 29-year-woman at a Sydney-area apartment building.

There were no reports of any injuries sustained by either party, and the police eventually granted Gallagher conditional bail. It is unknown how he pleaded.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Nathan spoke out about his arrest and said he’s “willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.” His full statement can be read here.

He was due in court in September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. Gael Cameron was also present to give evidence in the hearing, and as a result of Nathan’s non-attendance, prosecutors told Judge Lacy they could not proceed.

According to The Daily Mail, Prosecutor Sergeant Aruzza told the court: “We believe the defendant is offshore at this time.”

The prosecution recommended that the magistrate issue a warrant for Nathan’s arrest that would mean he would have to be brought before the court. Judge Lacy said that immigration records showed that Nathan is “currently overseas.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police prosecutors asked Judge Janine Lacy to convict Nathan Gallagher in his absence, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. Burwood Local Court also confirmed to news.com.au that Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has been convicted in absence on all three charges following the warrant for arrest.

The police have since released Nathan’s mugshot to the public, alongside a warning “not to approach” him as they believe he is dangerous.

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