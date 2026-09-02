Who is The Challenge’s Davis Mallory’s new girlfriend, one year after he’s ‘no longer gay’?

One year after announcing he’s “no longer gay,” Davis Mallory from The Challenge has revealed his new girlfriend, Rachel Vaughan. So, who is Davis Mallory’s new girlfriend and what do we know about her?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVIS MALLORY (@davismallory)

On August 30, he made an Instagram post featuring his girlfriend Rachel, including pictures of them together on holiday.

They also went on a holiday together back in February with some other friends. According to her Threads account, the pair had a dreamy winter holiday travelling around Milan, Zermatt, Lauterbrunnen, Innsbruck, Ischgl, and Lugano.

She wished him a happy birthday on August 10, and shared how the two first met. “The first day I met Davis in the middle of the ocean we pet wild horses and hitchhiked up the valley,” she wrote on Threads.

“From countless God stories, worship nights, crazy cities all over the world it’s safe to say it’s never ever boring with you,” Rachel continues. “Hehe love you so much and I’m so proud of you.”

Davis shared with TMZ that he first met Rachel in February 2022 while he was Dj’ing a wedding in Hawaii. So the pair have known each other for four years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVIS MALLORY (@davismallory)

They started travelling together around the world and became best friends before falling in love. Davis and Rachel officially started dating in August of this year, so it’s a super fresh relationship.

Like Davis, Rachel is also incredibly religious. She has the bible quote “John 3:17” in her Instagram bio which is: “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”

She’s also posted pictures of herself using a gun and currently follows Ivanka Trump on Instagram.

This hard launch with Rachel comes after Davis previously announced that he was no longer gay after initially coming out in 2005. He claimed he’s been “pulled out of the lifestyle” by God.

The star had been open about being gay in the past, sharing on Facebook in 2018 about when he knew he was gay for the first time. He wrote: “I knew I was gay since I was 15. I grew up singing in my church choir, and I witnessed other straight members of this choir excel in music careers.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.