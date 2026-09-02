Love Is Blind UK’s Ciara and Ajay reveal how they could afford six months in Australia

Ciara and Ajay went on a romantic six-month trip to Australia after Love Is Blind UK. They both openly talked about their finances on the show, with Ciara wanting Ajay to foot a lot of the bills at luxury restaurants, even though he was in-between jobs at the time.

They’ve now revealed they worked out in Australia to enable them to afford the trip, with both of them qualified as fitness instructors. He told Ciara in the pods how he was doing his reformer pilates qualification at the time, having left his job as a former banker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Murphy (@ciaramurphyldn)

They told Will Njobvu on the BTS LIB UK reunion video how they had the “best year together” and how Ciara is attracted to Ajay because of his ambition. And there’s no secret that Ciara wanted a minimum of £300 per date with her man, and Ajay had to rein it in.

Ajay admitted he was “very worried for his bank account” when he heard about Ciara’s financial values in a marriage. After they tied the knot, they went to Dubai for a mini moon, and then shortly after, went to Australia for six months – and we all know that’s not cheap!

Ciara said: “It was great for us because we were both working out there as well. I was teaching pilates, Ajay was teaching as a personal trainer.” Ajay, who runs Ajay Cheema Coaching, added: “I was working as a fitness coach, and it was really good, we made it work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Cheema (@ajaycheemacoaching)

This all makes sense, because he was sharing videos of him working in a gym in Australia, which may have left you all thinking he’d gone back there as a single man. But nope! And Ciara went pretty quiet for about a year on socials, and we can 100 percent see why now.

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