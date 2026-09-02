Harry Jowsey’s ex-wife Amber Mozo is still bashing him as he confirms new relationship

Amber Mozo is bashing her ex-husband Harry Jowsey amid rumours he’s in a relationship with someone called Olivia Phillips. She absolutely slammed him on the Let’s Marry Harry reunion already, but that wasn’t all, because now she’s calling him a “con artist”.

She wrote: “I told him to stop claiming he’s married and preaching he has a wife and is a changed man on every god damn podcast marketing this bulls*** show. It’s giving con artist. It was a false narrative. I was used for marketing after giving part of my life to this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

“I asked him many times to stop exploiting photos of me, I didn’t give permission to post on platforms (Snapchat) for self gain and $. I had an NDA to not speak out on anything regarding ruining the show or telling the audience what happened with us until post-reunion.

“Forced to stay silent and letting someone use your story for marketing and money is painful and what makes you filled with rage,” she added. And in a post from a few days ago, she wrote: “Playing victim in a situation YOU created is emotional manipulation.

“YOU booked the SHOW and boy you put on a show. Coming from a girl who LIVES grief personally and I never let it be an excuse to cheat and lie ? On that stage I stood up for every woman who has ever been silenced, gaslit, manipulated and lied on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

“I will always hold men accountable for their actions and I will speak up for myself when I have been used and silenced. I’m here to speak the truth. You silenced me for months, exploited me, betrayed me, cheated on me, used me as PR for a show.

She addressed how he’s “happily living life with another woman” and wrote: “This is the only stage I got a voice in this toxic environment after a year of pain. I went on that stage and stood up for women who have ever been betrayed and manipulated. I STAND on the truth.”

He told Cosmopolitan that he’s “in an incredible relationship with the most amazing person ever,” but Harry doesn’t think he’ll ever go public with his new girlfriend. “I think, after this whole experience, I don’t know if I’ll ever go public,” he said.

“I think it would be perfect to just keep it to ourselves and have our privacy, which is kind of the opposite of my whole career and my whole life. But I think now it’s time for me to take a little bit of control over my love life and my private life,” Harry added.

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