Harry Jowsey attempts to justify hooking up with Dannelle just days after Amber split

'It was a little bit difficult to turn the feelings off in those moments'

So, it turns out that Harry Jowsey and Dannelle ended up hooking up just five days after his split from Amber Mozo after the pair tied the knot on Let’s Marry Harry.

Amber and Harry flew out to Hawaii on December 5th, before jetting off to Brisbane to see his family. Whilst Amber considered it their official honeymoon, Harry told Cosmopolitan: “I didn’t think it was a honeymoon because we were on my mum’s farm. It was probably a bit of a boring honeymoon, if that was the case.”

As far as Harry is aware when he flew back home to LA on January 11th, he and Amber were split up. however Amber still maintains they were together.

Then just five days later on January 16th, Harry flew Dannelle out to see him, something he admits is “a bit of a tight timeline.”

She stayed with him for two nights in LA, but according to Harry he and her “weren’t clicking” and so she left. Harry shared: “Then that was the last time I saw her. We just realized that we’re probably not each other’s people. Same as with Amber.”

He continued: “I know it’s a little bit of a tight turnaround to break up with someone and then go back to another person. But also, if we think about the show, I was kind of dating them both at the same time, so it was a little bit difficult to turn the feelings off in those moments—especially after I asked Amber, ‘Do I have permission to talk to Dannelle? I do feel for her, and I feel really sad about this whole situation.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, of course. Like, you 100 percent need to reach out.'”

However, Amber claims she found out about the whole thing through Snapchat, although Harry revealed: “I haven’t been managing my Snapchat for a matter of months now. There was a team that was running it.”

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