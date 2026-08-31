‘They’ve milked that’: Jack reveals he wasn’t actually late to his Love Is Blind UK wedding

Jack has spoken out about what really happened on the morning of his Love Is Blind UK wedding to Faye, and revealed that nobody even knew he was “late” at all.

During an interview with Flic Cross, Jack “cleared up” what really happened on the morning of his wedding. He revealed: “So, we had the boys, the boys I haven’t seen for weeks. All my mates came up. They came to the hotel and, obviously, we had a few drinks. But it was not as big as what everybody said.

“I was up till about midnight. I was actually doing work with the exec producers, going through vows. So I was in and out. The boys got smashed. I was in and out, which was quite nice, and I had an early-ish night, midnight. They stayed up and partied on in the hotel. I was half an hour late for the wedding, at 6:30 a.m. So, I wanted a shower, I’d woken up a bit late at 6:30. I had a shower, and they [the production team] were waiting in the lobby for half an hour.”

Jack then revealed that Faye actually saw him before their Love Is Blind UK wedding even started, revealing: “We actually pulled my taxi up to the wedding venue, and I saw Faye. So there was never a doubt from Faye’s side of ‘he’s not here, he’s not here.’ We didn’t get married till 4 o’clock!

“So I was late in TV terms, but on the actual wedding, it was literally nothing. I’m a villain, yeah, I’ve got this rep, so they’ve milked that on. But yeah, no dramas at all in that sense. No one even knew I was late, ‘late’, if you can call it that.”

Faye told The Mirror: “I get it is really exciting when you see all this stuff like ‘Oh my god, what is happening?’, but like… the shot of him getting in the car, we all have to do shots getting in and out of the car, so they have used one to kind of make it look like he was running away at the altar which was not true. Sometimes it maybe paints you in a bit of a bad light, and I don’t think it’s fair.”

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