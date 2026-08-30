Ryan reveals real reason for joining Love Is Blind UK that he didn’t mention during reunion

Ryan didn’t exactly come off great during Love Is Blind UK or the reunion and to be honest I think we all felt a bit confused about why he was even there.

But he’s now revealed the real reason he even went on the show in the first place and as it turns out he didn’t even apply for it?!

In a video, Ryan shared that he didn’t apply and was instead contacted by producers, which he claimed was “the same for most of the guys.”

And as it turns out he’d never even heard of the show before, has this man been living under a rock, explaining: “When I initially had the call, I didn’t know what Love Is Blind was, I’d never heard of it before.” A producer then explained the concept of the show to him, with Ryan recalling he thought it sounded “crazy” and still thinks it is, but added he’s aware of the show having a “track record of working’ in certain cases.

He shared that as he went through the experiment he was “very vocal about his apprehensions”, yet his “curiosity was peaking.” He also shared the importance of appearance in society today in regards to the concept of the show, saying: “Yes, they’re important, well to me they are anyway and I think to most people.

“We live in a very image-focused world, where most people put most of their pride and joy in how they physically appear, instead of what’s inside.”

However, he “genuinely thinks the experiment is a really interesting concept to see if you can connect and communicate with someone deeply without ever seeing him.” Ryan added: “That’s what really got me in.”

Despite criticism he never even wanted to get married in the first place, Ryan shares he was “open” to tying the knot, sharing: “I was so scared, but open to it.” He also shut down claims that he only signed up to the show in order to “boost his profile.”

He explained: “I think that most people know that when you go on a reality show, you are seen and there’s massive drawbacks and some benefits to that. I don’t need or want some plastic clothing contract off the back off this, that’s not what I’m about.”

As for where he and Cuba stand today, he told Tudum after the Love Is Blind UK reunion that there’s no plan for them to try to get back together, saying: “I figured out in my body how I’m actually feeling now that the dust is settled. It’s not something I want to move forward with.”

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