It’s been leaked who is still married just hours before the Love Is Blind UK reunion

If you’re wanting to know who’s still married before the Love Is Blind UK reunion comes out then you’re in luck, as it’s been leaked who’s allegedly still together.

A record of four couples made it to the altar and all four said yes, but are they still married? Well, according to TikTok account, What’s On Yuh Mind, every single couple is still married one year on.

So, yes that means that Ajay and Ciara, Jack and Faye, Sophie and Taylor, and Francesca and Joseph are all still married as allegedly will be confirmed at the Love Is Blind UK reunion tonight.

If all four couples are still married then this season of Love Is Blind UK will have made history for the shoe with not only the most engagements to happen in the pods, a whopping 14, but also the most couples getting married in the finale and staying together come the reunion.

To be fair, there has been a lot of evidence that couples such as Jack and Faye were still together as during the promo for this season he was literally seen with his hand on her lap so…

Obviously this is all just alleged claims, however What’s On Yuh Mind also previously revealed which couples got married prior to the finale and she was spot on so honestly I do have a lot of faith in her.

This means that if all of them are still married it probably won’t be the juiciest reunion we’ve had, but maybe a bit of positivity is something we’ve been needing from Love Is Blind in recent years!

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