Erm, there were another whopping eight engagements that weren’t shown on Love Is Blind UK?!

There’s a new season of Love Is Blind UK upon us, and after the pods are done we end up following six different couples, with not all of them making it through to almost getting married…

However, as it turns out a total of 14 couples got engaged this season, meaning that there were another eight engagements that we never saw and weren’t following as storylines.

Executive producer Nazleen Karim and series editor David Cheesman spoke to The Mirror about the record breaking number of engagements this season, and why they couldn’t show them all.

Nazleen shared: “When there are more engagements than we can physically follow, we have to make difficult editorial choices. We’re looking for a range of different relationship journeys and stories that together capture the full experience of the experiment.

“Not being selected isn’t a reflection of the strength of a relationship – many couples continue exploring their connection once they leave the Pods.”

David added: “It’s never an easy decision and we wouldn’t want to diminish the love those other couples have formed. We’ve never had as many as 14 engagements which is why we ended up following six couples this time as opposed to five.”

And David feels that this season is the strongest so far, sharing: “Every season brings something different, but this one has some of the most surprising twists, emotional moments and unforgettable characters we’ve seen.”

Matt and Emma, the hosts of Love Is Blind UK, also spoke out about the record number of engagements, saying: “There are clearly a lot of thirsty people in the UK! I think we both got a strong sense that people really were there to get married.

“They weren’t just going in to see what this was all about – they wanted to find a husband or wife. Maybe the RAYE song ‘Where Is My Husband!’ was the inspiration.”

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