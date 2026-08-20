Here’s where the Love Is Blind UK season three dreamy Mediterranean honeymoons were filmed

The previous Love is Blind UK couples had their honeymoons in Greece and Cyprus for seasons one and two. The holiday episodes are already out for Love is Blind UK season three, so where exactly did they honeymoon?

The couples set off to a luxurious resort in Ibiza for their honeymoons on Love is Blind UK season three. It followed suit with the previous seasons and picked a Mediterranean island getaway for their post-pod holiday.

They stayed at the 7Pines Resort Ibiza – Destination by Hyatt, a luxury cliffside retreat on Carrer Puig Delfin on the west coast of Ibiza.

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According to the website: “The all-suite resort spreads over an area of 56,000m² of an Ibizan-inspired village of white-washed houses with 185 suites, two four-bedroom Grand Villas, three restaurants and three bars, a spa and wellness centre.” There are also three pools and two yachts that you can charter.

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There’s an unobstructed view of the Mediterranean Sea as it’s “nestled in a pine grove on the cliffs of the west coast of Ibiza between Cala Conta and Cala Codolar.”

During their week-long holiday, they also visited spots around the island like Alpacas Ibiza, the Portal de ses Taules in Eivissa city, and the Majorelle Restaurant, according to The Cinemaholic.

They stayed in spacious villas with their own private pools, expansive living spaces, and romantic interiors. During their honeymoons, they went on dates, mingled with the other couples, and finally got to meet the other contestants face-to-face after being separated in the pods. This is when tensions between couples rise to the surface, especially if they were in love triangles with other contestants who made it to the honeymoon stage.

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