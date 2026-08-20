Love Is Blind UK’s Jordan is a wholesome teacher now after major career change, so who is he?

Jordan went from being in the army to switching his job to become a teacher, and now he’s hoping to find a wife on Love Is Blind UK. He was so inspired by his granddad’s job in the army that Jordan joined the cadets aged six, was in the army for years, and then left it behind.

He’s super close to his mum and sisters, so anyone who gets engaged to him (*spoiler alert* cough, Yasmin!) will need to win them over. Jordan served in the military for several years. During that time, Jordan dedicated all of his energy to being a soldier, and none to dating.

However, Jordan decided four years ago that it was time to pursue a different career, which is something he emotionally opens up about while in the pods. He left the military and decided to become a teacher. He’s now been teaching for four years and is a head of year.

Sadly, his last relationship ended because he didn’t see himself having a long-term future with her. He’s looking to find a romantic connection in the pods that will last a lifetime, revealing he really wants to start a family with that special someone.

And his granddad isn’t only his career inspiration, but his relationship goals, too! “My grandad met my nan on the waltzers. The love they had is the love I’m looking for,” he said. Jordan is currently based in Birmingham, and is pretty hesitant about moving for a lady.

The 29-year-old has already said PDA isn’t really his thing, and sadly ends up *spoiler alert* calling things off with Yasmin because he doesn’t feel a spark with her. He even gets pretty mad at Jack because he looks at his phone, and the vibes are just… not vibing.

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