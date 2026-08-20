Love Is Blind UK’s Ajay spent 10 months living in Australia, so let’s peek inside his life now

Ajay spent 10 months living in Australia, but after almost a year down under, he’s ready to return to the UK with a wife. He’s now in the Love Is Blind UK pods, is based in London, and spends most of his time working as a fitness coach – but who will he share his life with?!

He offers online and in-person coaching, as well as digital programmes, and even recently taught a strength and conditioning programme at the English National Ballet School. Ajay is a former banking associate, but he’s quit his corporate job and now works for himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Cheema (@ajaycheema)

He runs and trains in his spare time, and at work! Ajay is passionate about running fitness events in his community, but does sometimes reminisce living in Melbourne. By the looks of his Instagram, he was still living there up until filming in June 2025.

When Ajay quit his corporate job, he secured a job working at Lulu Lemon in Australia. He said it was “a big pay cut from banking for sure, but Lulu gave me the chance to build my network and figure out the fitness landscape in Melbourne,” allowing him to network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Cheema (@ajaycheemacoaching)

He added: “I networked the cr*p out of that place with every fitness person that walked in. It helped me be seen. That can’t be understated.” Ajay also worked at 1R Australia gym as a coach, focusing on strength and conditioning, so he’s definitely a hustler!

“I didn’t have the courage to post all these years out of fear of being judged. Now I keep asking myself what took me so long. It’s done so much more good than bad, most months I get 30k views. If you’re hesitating – just do it. No promise it will be a success,” Ajay continued.

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