She’s ‘unwilling to settle’, so let’s meet Sophie on season three of Love is Blind UK

Sophie Tregaskiss is in the cast of Love is Blind UK season three, where she’s hoping to find love in the pods. She’s only been single for a few months, so let’s meet Sophie Tregaskiss on season three of Love is Blind UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Tregaskiss (@sophietregaskiss)

Sophie “doesn’t know how to date” and hasn’t been on a date since she was 18. She’s now 27 years old, so she’s been out of the dating game for close to 10 years.

Sophie’s from Manchester and according to her LinkedIn profile, she’s been a team leader working at British Gas since 2017.

Her Tudum profile says that she’s a homebody who “prefers cosy coffee dates to wild nights out and believes she’s single because she’s unwilling to settle.”

Sophie has a crazy dating past, as she starting dating her last partner when she was 19 and lasted for seven years. She said that overtime, they grew apart and now she’s looking for love again.

Sophie’s been single for seven months, but it’s the longest that she’s ever been on her own. And now, she’s ready to jump back into the dating pool, or pods in this case, and hopefully find a connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Tregaskiss (@sophietregaskiss)

Sophie’s opened up that she feels judged for her looks. So finding a potential partner before ever meeting them face-to-face might be Sophie’s ideal dating scenario.

Now, Sophie is “looking for someone who will grow with her.” She’s ready to get married and start a family.

She “knows she’s a prize but doesn’t want a man who only sees her as a trophy.” Sophie has high standards and she isn’t going to settle for just anyone. The “shallow and casual approach” on dating apps has also made it hard for her to “find a good guy.” So, now she’s turned to Love is Blind UK to help her out.

Outside of work and dating, Sophie is also a runner who impressively ran the Manchester Marathon back in April. She finished with a time of four hours and 57 minutes.

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