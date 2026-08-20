He’s such a lover boy, so let’s meet Taylor from the Love is Blind UK season three cast

He was the first one to propose in the pods

Taylor Burgen on Love is Blind UK is ready to fall in love again. He’s on the cast for Love is Blind UK season three, so here’s everything you need to know about Taylor.

Taylor is a 31 year old head of sales living in Hertfordshire, England. According to his Tudum bio, Taylor was with his last girlfriend for seven years and “often compares new flings to his ex.” He’s “much better at being in a relationship than he is at dating.”

Like other singles in the pod, dating apps haven’t led to anything that lasts for Taylor. He “longs to be in love again,” and hopefully he can find that lasting love on Love is Blind UK.

Even though he may seem like a ladies’ man, in reality, “he’s a real softie.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s a sales manager at Marquee Contracting. He’s been there for almost a year, since November 2025. His work at Marquee Group “removes the risk and hassle from payment processing and gives peace of mind to contractors, agents, and workers.”

Before his current role as a sales manager, he worked at QA Ltd for almost seven years. Taylor worked his way up from a client relationship manager to the head of sales before making the switch to Marquee Contracting.

Taylor is also super close with his family, especially his nephews. He “absolutely adores being an uncle and is very close with his sister.” She’s also “anxious for him to find a partner and start a family of his own.”

He’s made multiple posts on Instagram featuring his nephews. In September 2024, he posted a picture with his sleeping nephew, saying: “Being an uncle is the greatest gift in the world ❤️❤️.”

Tragically, his mum passed away in 2018. He made an Instagram post about her passing in 2019, writing: “Can’t believe another year has gone by without this beautiful woman! Miss you so much Mum, love you forever ❤️❤️.”

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