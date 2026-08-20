She’s a lover of Taittinger Champagne, so let’s meet Love Is Blind UK’s Ciara Murphy

Ciara Murphy is one of the boujiest cast members we’ve ever seen on Love Is Blind UK, so let’s get to know everything about her!

She’s a self declared lover of Taittinger Champagne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Murphy (@ciaramurphyldn)



I too had never heard of this champagne, but apparently it is a more premium drink, and you can pick up a bottle for around £45 in most UK supermarkets.

She currently works as a pilates instructor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Murphy (@ciaramurphyldn)



Ciara works as a pilates instructor for four different places, Studio, Level Out, PYC Studios and Maison Pilates. However, working might not her long term plan as she admitted on the show: “I work for a reason, but also that reason is to spend money on myself and buy myself nice things.”

She’s a festival lover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Murphy (@ciaramurphyldn)



Despite enjoying the finer things in life, it seems Ciara is also a fan of festivals, as on her Instagram she can be spotted at Mighty Hoopla and Primavera Sound amongst loads of other concerts.

She can also be spotted attending Wimbledon on her Instagram, with Ciara Murphy sharing on Love Is Blind UK that a man once spent £15k to get her tickets for the centre court for one of their dates!

Before the pods she was going on at least three dates per week, and genuinely I think I’d just collapse in a heap if I had to do that many.

She wasn’t always blonde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Murphy (@ciaramurphyldn)



Despite Ciara being very blonde in the pods, she’s actually a natural brunette and looked very different before she dyed her hair!

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