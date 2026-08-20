She’s been flirting up a storm on The Challenge 42, who is Anna Leigh Wilson’s husband?

Anna Leigh Wilson has been getting very flirty with Leo on The Challenge 42, but it turns out she is actually not only in a relationship but also married, so who is her husband?

Her husband is called Coy, and whilst he does have an Instagram it’s currently set to private. He and Anna have both been building The Bucket List Ranch in Texas together and he also features occasionally on their YouTube channel. He works as a safety manager, and he and Anna have been married since 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Leigh Wilson (@thebucketlistvagabond)



In a now deleted post on Instagram, Anna Leigh Wilson appears to have publicly apologised to her husband Coy about her behaviour on The Challenge 42, writing: “I knew this conversation was coming, and I’m not going to pretend I’m proud of it. I said things I shouldn’t have said, and I understand why people are disappointed or uncomfortable watching it.

“I’m married, and I know the conversation crossed a line that I never should have allowed it to cross. I take responsibility for that. What wasn’t shown was the conversation I had afterward, where I was humiliated, I apologized and acknowledged to Leo that what I did was disrespectful to my husband and to anyone in a committed relationship.

“I also told my husband everything as soon as I got my phone back, and we’ve had months to have the conversations, work through it, and deal with it privately together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Leigh Wilson (@thebucketlistvagabond)



She continued: “The environment was intense, emotions were high, and alcohol was involved, but none of those things excuse what I said. I’m not asking anyone to excuse it either. I just want to be honest about the fact that what you’re seeing isn’t the entirety of what happened or how I handled it afterward.”

Anna added: “I made a mistake. I owned it with the person who mattered most to me, and I’m continuing to take responsibility for it. I can live with people not liking what I did, trust me I’m not proud of it, but I hope people can also understand there is a real person and a real marriage on the other side of this screen.”

So it does seem like she and her husband are still together, and given that they’re still posting pictures together it seems like he’s forgiven her for her flirtatious behaviour with Leo.

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