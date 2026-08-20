An old clip of Next Gen NYC’s Emira shows her talking about family’s oil money, so who are they?

Emira from Next Gen NYC is clearly super wealthy, and she’s revealed her family comes from oil money. So, let’s find out just how wealthy she is, because she recently quit her full-time corporate job so she could become a stay-at-home daughter and live off her ‘rents.

Her father’s background is in engineering and finance in the Middle East, while Emira was born in the United Arab Emirates, before her family moved to the United States when she was young. But her wealth is thanks to her hard work as a top content creator, she claims.

She’s become so wealthy that she ended up buying her family a house and car in Dallas, and is able to support her mum financially. Emira is now “spending her days shopping, going to pilates and gossiping,” apparently, after being raised with her twin younger brothers.

She has a Polish father and Eritrean mother, who have divorced. In 2022, Emira became the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria’s Secret. She has also been a cover girl for Glamour and modelled for Fenty Beauty, UGG, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and NARS.

Emira described her dad as “chill” – with both parents fully supporting her content creator career. In a recent interview with Elite Daily, she revealed that she was homeschooled until the age of 12, but was very aware of who she wanted to be at a young age.

“I always knew I wanted to be a star. My parents knew,” she said. “There are videos of me as a kid pretending to be on the red carpet, talking to a camera.” However, they weren’t sure about her quitting her corporate job at first, as they both work in finance jobs.

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