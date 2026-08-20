She may be in a showmance with Drew, so who is Big Brother star Melody’s potential boyfriend?

There have been signs of a showmance happening between Melody and Drew in the Big Brother house. But Melody is also rumoured to have a boyfriend outside of the house. So, who is Big Brother season 28 star Melody’s possible boyfriend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody (@melxmorris)

An anonymous source told The Sun that Melody and her boyfriend Aaron “were friends first, then it was like an on-and-off thing for a long time.”

The source said that they had reconnected before Melody went into the Big Brother house but weren’t in a “full-blown relationship.”

According to the source, Melody and Aaron met years ago in Phoenix, Arizona, when Melody was studying at Arizona State University.

“Her getting on Big Brother happened at pretty much the worst time for them because it was just as things were getting back on track for them and they seemed to be getting serious,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody (@melxmorris)

“She swore she’d never be caught dead in a showmance. Not just because of him, but because she doesn’t want to embarrass herself and is there to win and always talked about how she thought showmances were cringe for the people involved.”

As for how Aaron feels, “He is angry at the situation, not necessarily at her but that he has to watch this play out in front of him and he has no control of it. And he is hurt by what he has seen from her this week.”

They said Aaron “thought Melody acted fine in the first part of the season but these past few days changed everything. He could see the change in how she looks at Drew and more than that, it made realise that the Melody he knew is gone.”

Melody has actually referenced Aaron in the house, telling her mom in a fake phone call that she really misses Aaron and that she’s “always thinking of him.”

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