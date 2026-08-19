Here’s where to follow the insanely aesthetic Love is Blind UK season three cast on Instagram

For all your internet stalking

Season three of Love is Blind UK has just dropped, and we want to know where we can follow these singles on Instagram. So, here are the Love is Blind UK season three cast’s Instagram accounts.

Sophie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Tregaskiss (@sophietregaskiss)

Sophie is a 27 year old from Manchester who is coupled up with Taylor.

Taylor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Burgen (@taylorburgen93)

Ciara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Murphy (@ciaramurphyldn)

Ciara is a diva through and through, and we’re here for it. This high-maintenance girl has a taste for luxury, and her Instagram gives glimpses into her perfectly curated life.

Ajay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Cheema (@ajaycheema)

The former banker is now a fitness coach, and his Instagram has all of his hard work on display.

Cuba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

Cuba is a fitness and yoga instructor, and she even has a dedicated fitness account @cubasfitness.

Ryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Roberts (@ryanlewisroberts)

Ryan has over 13.6k followers on Instagram, and he shares clips of his work as a public speaker.

Faye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye (@fayedomaille)

Faye is a certified bombshell, and her Instagram has no shortage of pictures of her looking stunning.

Jack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI CHULO 🌺 (@jackbradshaw)

Jack is the self-titled “Prince of Perranporth” according to his Instagram bio.

Francesca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FrancescaEmmanuel🦋 (@francescaemmanuel_)

Francesca has less than 800 followers, but her Instagram showcases all her travels around the world.

Joseph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSubs (@josephsubuola)

According to his Instagram bio, Joseph is “just your average nine to five’er who enjoys lifting weights.”

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