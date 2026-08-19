Here’s where to follow the insanely aesthetic Love is Blind UK season three cast on Instagram
For all your internet stalking
Season three of Love is Blind UK has just dropped, and we want to know where we can follow these singles on Instagram. So, here are the Love is Blind UK season three cast’s Instagram accounts.
Sophie
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Sophie is a 27 year old from Manchester who is coupled up with Taylor.
Taylor
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Ciara
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Ciara is a diva through and through, and we’re here for it. This high-maintenance girl has a taste for luxury, and her Instagram gives glimpses into her perfectly curated life.
Ajay
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The former banker is now a fitness coach, and his Instagram has all of his hard work on display.
Cuba
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Cuba is a fitness and yoga instructor, and she even has a dedicated fitness account @cubasfitness.
Ryan
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Ryan has over 13.6k followers on Instagram, and he shares clips of his work as a public speaker.
Faye
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Faye is a certified bombshell, and her Instagram has no shortage of pictures of her looking stunning.
Jack
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Jack is the self-titled “Prince of Perranporth” according to his Instagram bio.
Francesca
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Francesca has less than 800 followers, but her Instagram showcases all her travels around the world.
Joseph
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According to his Instagram bio, Joseph is “just your average nine to five’er who enjoys lifting weights.”
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