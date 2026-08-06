Inside the eye-watering net worth of Next Gen NYC’s Brooks Marks and his wealthy family

Next Gen NYC’s Brooks Marks is worth an eye-watering amount when it comes to his net worth, and a lot of it is thanks to his DJ mum, Meredith Marks, from RHOSLC. We’ve all seen *that* advert in-between the show, so exactly how much is his family worth?

Well, we know that Brooks has his own athleisure clothing company. His mum is worth a hefty $1 million while his father, Seth Marks, has an estimated net worth of roughly $5 million. As a result, Brooks is believed to be worth at least $1 million, and is so hard-working.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROOKS MARKS (@shopbrooksmarks)

Signature tracksuits, hoodies costing $88 and sweatpants for around $82, with full sets retailing around $164 are all available on his clothing site. And now everyone’s noticed how huge his apartment is on the show, even though he never appears to be working.

However, it’s believed his parents are paying for the apartment, which costs $10K a month to rent. Seth and Meredith have even invested in Brooks’ clothing company, with a lot of rumours that Meredith was born into money. I mean, she does sell Caviar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Marks (@brooksmarks)

Meredith grew up in an affluent family on the Gold Coast of Chicago. Her late father, Gary Rosenberg, was a prominent real estate developer and residential home builder, providing her with a privileged background before she even started to build her own career.

Brooks’ father Seth serves as the Head of and SVP of GA Merchant Solutions. Throughout his career, Seth has held key leadership roles across various retail, wholesale, and liquidation companies, specializing in growth, restructuring, and transformation.

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