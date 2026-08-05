This is apparently what Stassi Schroeder is like in real life, and it’s not looking good

Stassi Schroeder literally went from getting fired from Vanderpump Rules six years ago, to now having her own Hulu show, House of Stassi. Anyway, people have shared accounts of what she’s really like in real life, which seems pretty different to her on-screen persona.

One person claimed Stassi “looked disgusted when they spoke to her” and wrote on Reddit: “I met Beau and Stassi after her show in my city. We said we really enjoyed the show and we hoped they had a great night. Stassi looked disgusted that we were speaking to her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

They added: “Like we were peasants. Beau came and stood next to us at the bar. My friend looked over and said something like, ‘You’re really lucky, Stassi is so talented and the show was amazing.’ He literally looked at my friend, laughed and turned his back on us.”

Another person said: “I asked for a picture and they seemed a bit annoyed, but were polite and all smiles for the picture,” while someone else who met Stassi wrote: “I know someone who went to one of her book signings and said she was nice but in a very fake way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

“I went to her book tour last year and purchased a book (what was I thinking😆)! She was nice and responsive, she didn’t appear fake to me, but I could definitely see it going either way. Beau stood in the corner like a puppy per usual,” another viewer wrote.

Someone else said: “I had a very similar experience, Beau and Stassi are huge assholes, Taylor is surprisingly extremely nice and friendly.” But then again, other people claim she “seemed pretty nice” and “very personable, happy to carry on a conversation, really sweet.”

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