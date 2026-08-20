Love Is Blind UK’s Yasmin became a Miss Universe GB finalist in same year she filmed the show

Yasmin isn’t just a Netflix star but a Miss Universe finalist, and she landed both positions in the same year she filmed Love Is Blind UK. She’s a model and physician, who recently went abroad to Thailand for her travels and is essentially just the loveliest gal ever.

Five years ago, Yasmin would hide her vitiligo skin condition under layers of makeup, but she decided to change that. In 2025, she managed to reach the finals of Miss Universe GB, at the age of just 32, while living in London and reaching her career dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Toseafa | ياسمين (@yasmeenstagram_)

For the most part, she loves dancing, enjoying live music, and socialising with friends. She’s also a bit of a foodie at heart, so it makes sense that she’s always travelling around the world, whether it’s to as far out as Ghana or having a Euro summer and going to Spain.

She’s working with Zebedee Talent agency, who helped her secure an incredible modelling job with make up brand Sephora. She wrote: “This time last year I was in Paris for my first (and hopefully not last) international job with @sephora still can’t believe I got to do that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Toseafa | ياسمين (@yasmeenstagram_)

She’s been on the cover of Stylist magazine and done some incredible jobs, such as working with Gymshark. But on an every day routine, Yasmin regularly works out, is a dedicated healthcare worker, and began her serious fitness journey four years ago.

Yasmin decided to get really healthy shortly after her move to London and proudly says she’s in the best shape of her life since then. She was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of eight. Now though, she’s made history as the first Miss Universe GB finalist with the condition.

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