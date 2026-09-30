Gabrielle Wright wins Wonka’s The Golden Ticket and plans to use her prize to help foster kids

Gabrielle Wright is the winner of the very first season of Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, and she’s revealed what she’s planning to do with her lifetime supply of prize money.

Gabrielle will receive “a six-figure annuity for 30 years,” around $3 million and told Entertainment Weekly what she plans to do with her winnings.

“Overall, I feel like this win just gives me the opportunity to be financially secure within my future, but also do something meaningful for other people as well,” she says.

And her mother inspired her decision about what to do with the $3 million, sharing: “When I thought about what I would do with the winnings, the first thing that popped into my mind was my mother. You know, she works tirelessly. She never stops.

“Watching her push through challenges throughout our entire life and still giving so much to others really shaped who I am as a woman, and the woman that I want to continue becoming. And just being able to give back to somebody who has given so much to me, I think, is the greatest gift of all time. And carrying her example forward, it also just means that I can give back in ways that I see fit.”

As a result, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket winner Gabrielle Wright plans to put some of her prize money towards her nonprofit, A Birthday Party Wish, which organizes birthday parties for unhoused children and foster kids. She also wants to use the funds to create a children’s book series and to build a community for those suffering from dementia, a disease that impacts her grandmother.

Gabrielle’s childhood best friend, Sasha Brenden also partnered with her in the game, and surprised her at the finale, with Gabrielle recalling: “I didn’t know that she was still there, so I thought she had already flown back home. So then, when she ran out behind me, I was like so happy, ecstatic. I was crying all over the place, and it was just special to share that moment with her.”

As for whether she’s planning on sharing any of her money with Sasha, Gabrielle revealed: “Being around her brings out my happiness, and I really believe that there’s no way to lose when you have such positive people surrounding you in your life, like her. But yeah, that’s something that we haven’t really talked about, and I’m sure we’ll have it soon.”

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