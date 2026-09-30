Britt Stewart denied rumours she requests DWTS partners who exit early to focus on tour

It comes after she and Taylor Hansen were elimated last night

Britt Stewart and her partner Taylor Hansen were sadly eliminated from DWTS last night, and this isn’t the first time she’s gone home before week five in the competition.

Since season 32, Britt and her partner have always been sent home in either week four or three, and she’s addressed claims that she purposefully picks partners who will exit early so she can focus on the DWTS tour.

Appearing on the Pod Meets World podcast last year, she dismissed the rumours as “crazy” and explained why she thinks the rumours first started. Emma, a fellow DWTS pro, is the co-host of the tour and Britt is dance captain. But Britt explained that her tour-related work doesn’t actually start until they are on the road, meaning an early elimination doesn’t give her the supposed advantage the rumours suggests.

She also spoke more about her previous elimination with Baron Davis, describing their elimination as “absolutely flabbergasting” to her. She echoed her thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly, admitting she thinks that the judges had been “hard” on the pair last season.

Britt shared: “Here’s the thing, the judges have been hard, and I do believe that the judges were hard on Eric. He’s had zero dance experience, and he’s not a natural dancer, so I understand why he received a score that he did.”

Whilst Britt Hansen has not yet spoken about her elimination after last night’s DWTS elimination, I’d be very surprised if she stayed silent on the matter!

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