Witney Carson addresses speculation she wants to be eliminated from DWTS amid pregnancy

Witney Carson has addressed speculation that she’s purposefully trying to get herself and her partner Guillermo Rodriquez eliminated early from DWTS.

Following their consistently low scores this season, and honestly I’m quite surprised they’re still in the competition, some viewers have claimed online that Witney is purposefully trying to sabotage her and Guillermo so she can go home early.

She addressed the claims in a video on Instagram, sharing: “I think it goes without saying, but here I am saying it. I am truly so grateful to continue on in this competition week after week with Guillermo because he really deserves it. He is genuinely a kind person, he genuinely wants to get better, he never gives up.

“Anytime I’m resting in rehearsals, he’s practicing. Anytime we’re at TVC and we’re just hanging out, he’s practicing. He truly, that is his best. What you see on Tuesdays is his very best, and I think there’s a lot to say about someone who may not have the skills, but is willing to learn and put in the work. That’s, that’s an amazing thing, and he deserves it.”

And Guillermo has also shut down claims that Witney Carson will get eliminated early from DWTS because of her pregnancy. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed: “That’s not going to happen because I’m trying my best and I’m working hard and I want to go all the way to the finals.”

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the beginning, as Guillermo admitted on the Dancing With The Stars official podcast: “At the beginning, I wanted to go home,” to which host Andy Richter responded: “You must have said five times, ‘I want to go home. Send me home. Don’t vote for me.’”

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