Gabrielle Wright could lose half a million in taxes from Wonka’s The Golden Ticket prize

Gabrielle Wright just took home the $3 million prize after winning Wonka’s The Golden Ticket. So, here’s how much money Gabrielle is actually taking home from her Wonka’s The Golden Ticket prize.

Netflix says the winner receives $3 million, paid as a “six-figure annuity for 30 years.” That’s roughly $100,000 a year.

According to her LinkedIn bio, she’s currently based in California. Based on state tax laws, we need to account for federal income tax and California state income tax.

So, Gabrielle isn’t getting the full $3 million. Federal income tax is around $13,200, and California income tax is around $5,000, so Gabrielle will take home roughly $81,800 a year.

The total amount of prize money from Wonka’s The Golden Ticket that Gabrielle will receive is roughly $2.5 million.

The annuity is actually a better option money-wise, compared to just receiving a large lump sum. If she received the $3 million all at once, then most of it would be taxed at the top federal rate of 37 per cent and California’s 13.3 per cent. So the take-home pay would only be $1.6 million. Having it paid out over 30 years saves Gabrielle around $850,000.

However, these tax figures assume that the winner has no other income. It’s unknown how much Gabrielle makes from her other jobs, but the more her salary is, the higher tax bracket she falls into. So, she very well could be getting taxed more, leaving her with roughly $70,000 a year instead of $81,000.

As for what she intends to spend her prize money on, she told Entertainment Weekly what she plans to do with her winnings.

“Overall, I feel like this win just gives me the opportunity to be financially secure within my future, but also do something meaningful for other people as well,” she says.

And her mother inspired her decision about what to do with the $3 million, sharing: “When I thought about what I would do with the winnings, the first thing that popped into my mind was my mother. You know, she works tirelessly. She never stops.

“Watching her push through challenges throughout our entire life and still giving so much to others really shaped who I am as a woman, and the woman that I want to continue becoming. And just being able to give back to somebody who has given so much to me, I think, is the greatest gift of all time. And carrying her example forward, it also just means that I can give back in ways that I see fit.”

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