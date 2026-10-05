Everything Kylie Jenner has said about having more kids, amid pregnancy rumours

Another day, another rumour that one of the Kardashian Jenner clan is pregnant, and this time it’s Kylie in the spotlight. X has gone wild after pictures of Kylie Jenner with what some are assuming is a bump, but could also very much just be from eating a meal, emerged with everyone now jumping to conclusions she’s pregnant. Because as we all know, if your stomach isn’t perfectly flat at all times then of course you’re pregnant…

Kylie Jenner has made it clear that she does still want to have more children in the future. In an interview with Who What Wear in August 2026, she said, “I do want to have more kids,” while explaining that she has made a conscious decision not to have another baby during her twenties.

Speaking on her friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s Better Half podcast in August 2026, Kylie discussed the idea of having another baby and described it as “insane” right now. During the same conversation, she also talked about surrogacy, saying that she is almost certain she would not choose that option because she has previously had healthy pregnancies.

Kylie also addressed recent speculation that she is already pregnant again during her appearance on the Better Half podcast. Referring to the ongoing rumours, she said, “People think I’m pregnant right now,” but suggested that she does not feel the need to respond to every rumour about her personal life.

Overall, Kylie has not said that she is finished having children. Instead, through interviews and podcast appearances, she has consistently indicated that she would like more children in the future, but not at this stage of her life.

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