The richest Love Is Blind season 11 cast members based on salaries, from Stew to Blake

The Love Is Blind season 11 couples might have been looking for love in the pods, but some of them are doing very nicely for themselves outside of them too.

We’ve looked at what each of the engaged cast members does for work, found the typical salary for their job, and used a well-known formula from the book The Millionaire Next Door to estimate their net worth. The formula multiplies someone’s age by their annual income and divides it by 10, giving the net worth you’d expect for someone with an average approach to saving.

Just to be clear, these are estimates based on typical salaries for each job title, not the cast’s actual earnings or bank balances. Here’s how they stack up.

1. Rob Feeley, estimated net worth: $660,000

At 40, Rob is the oldest of the bunch, and he works in AI infrastructure sales, where base salaries are around $165,000 a year before commission. That combination puts him at the top of the list.

2. Scott “Stew” Stewart, estimated net worth: $646,000

Stew is director of engineering at SharkNinja, as in the vacuum and appliance brand. He’s worked there for more than six years, and director-level roles at the company pay around $190,000 a year, making him the highest earner in the cast. He’s only $14,000 behind Rob.

3. Erika Ellis, estimated net worth: $621,600

Erika is a senior marketing manager at LA tech company ServiceTitan, where she’s worked remotely since 2023. Similar roles at the company pay around $168,000 a year, plus bonuses and equity.

4. Aneha Singh, estimated net worth: $430,125

At just 28, Aneha is the youngest on the list, but as a principal engineer earning an average of $153,616 a year, she’s already well ahead of most of the cast.

5. Wilson Monteiro, estimated net worth: $376,334

Wilson is a senior compliance manager, a job that pays around $107,524 a year on average in Boston.

6. Blake Carver, estimated net worth: $322,954 to $646,000

Blake’s figure comes with a big asterisk. Yacht captains earn around $84,988 a year on average, but before swapping the office for the open sea, he spent years working in finance, including three years at Meridian Capital. He also says he started a distillery in California. If he’s been a strong saver, his net worth could be closer to double the standard estimate, which would put him level with Stew.

7. Sarah Williams, estimated net worth: $290,700

Sarah is a healthcare program manager, a role that pays an average of $85,500 a year in Boston.

8. John Shannon, estimated net worth: $232,287

John is an account executive at Shannon Corporation, which appears to be a family business run by three Shannon brothers. Account executives in Boston earn around $70,390 a year on average, though as it’s a family company, his pay could be quite different.

9. Wilnie Louis, estimated net worth: $187,061

Wilnie is a 33-year-old mental health counsellor, a job that pays around $56,685 a year on average in Boston.

10. Cam Halloran, estimated net worth: $167,846

Cam is an HR coordinator at Applied Geographics, where the average Boston salary is around $57,878. He’s also acting treasurer on the board committee of Make Fashion Clean, an initiative working to reduce global fashion pollution.

What about Jax and Michaella?

Jax and Michaella are both business owners, which makes their incomes impossible to estimate. Jax is behind Jax Skincare, which she launched in 2017, and a boutique called HOUSE OF JAX. Michaella launched her own retail consultancy, The Retail Architect, in May 2026, and is also vice president of a company called Bubbles and Lace. Depending on how their businesses are doing, either of them could rank anywhere on this list.

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