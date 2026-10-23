Love Is Blind’s Jax’s job and salary, after Stew’s disgustingly rich lifestyle

Jax clicked with Stew in the Love Is Blind pods, and it makes sense because they’re both super driven. We already know that Stew is raking in a huge salary as a top engineer at Shark, so we had a deep dive into how much Jax is making in her own job outside the show.

She is the owner of Jax Skincare, which can be found in JCPenney and other locations. According to her LinkedIn, Jax started her brand in January 2017, so she’s about to launch into her tenth year as a CEO. She’s really proud of her business, as she should be!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

Jax then launched luxury boutique HOUSE OF JAX in 2022, following the success of her skincare formula. The brand offers minimalist, gender-neutral skincare priced around $46 to $82, and a companion cosmetics line called Madame Jacqueline Beauty.

It’s estimated the estimated revenue of the company is $500,000, with an estimated growth of $1.5 million. The estimated valuation is at $2,250,000, while skincare and personal care brands in the Boston area generate revenues ranging from a minimum of $4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

Brands at this scale typically operate on gross margins of 60 to 70%, but high marketing and overhead costs compress net margins to roughly 15%. The founder’s total take-home pay is usually budgeted at $75,000 to $100,000, meaning Stew still appears to make more.

Stew’s job pays $140,400 to $205,000, based on the official SharkNinja Careers portal. He was promoted to senior engineering manager by 2021, and is now the director of engineering for Shark. Stew even launched the first generation of Shark Clean Sense air purifiers!

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