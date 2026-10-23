Jax from Love Is Blind reveals whether she got the nose job everyone was speculating about

Love Is Blind’s Jax kept facing speculation about a nose job after the show was filmed, and she’s finally revealed whether she underwent rhinoplasty once season 11 wrapped. When someone told her that she can “now get a nose job,” she replied, “OMG yes!! I agree.”

It comes amid speculation she only went on the show for money, having left pretty quickly after she met Stew in person. Someone else horrifically told her she could get a chin implant as well, and she replied, “I’ll add it to the list.” But no, she hasn’t confirmed rhinoplasty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

The show savagely played the song You’re So Vain when she left, even though Jax has claimed she didn’t leave because of Stew’s appearance. She decided to go home rather than continue to the couples’ retreat in Mexico and declined to speak to Stew before leaving.

People are convinced she’s going to sell the engagement ring Stew gave her to pay for the nose job, with him admitting it “took him a long time to find that stone”. Well, she is actually a licensed aesthetician who has worked in the skincare industry for 18 years!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

She is best-known for her unique skincare line, JAX Skincare, and once told Boston Voyager: “I am known for my unique skincare regime. The theory behind JAX is simple. Oil cleans oil. Many of my clients come to me with a fear of oils to use on their skin.”

So for now, Jax is thanking her oil for the beauty she radiates each day, but it does look like she plans to get some aesthetic changes soon. And although people think she walked out on Stew for shallow reasons, she did actually comment, “Not bad,” on a photo of him…

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