All the wild and wacky businesses the Love Is Blind season 11 cast own

Sorry but one of them literally owns three companies

The Love Is Blind season 11 cast are possibly the most entrepreneurial there’s been, because several of them run their own businesses. One of the cast members is the founder of not one, two, but three companies, and it’s safe to say the firms are all wild and wacky.

Morrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Coat Painting Co. (@homecoatpaintingco)

Morrey is a boxer who also works part-time as a bouncer at Southie’s busiest bar. He even randomly co-owns a cornhole business with his former teacher, and just launched painting company Home Coat Painting Co, serving Greater Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod.

So that’s three businesses he’s the founder of: Boston Bags Co, an entertainment company (the cornhole biz), Home Coat Painting Co, and a Boston-based clothing brand called GOOD BOY. Is there quite literally anything this man cannot do in the business world?!

Jax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

Jax is the owner of Jax Skincare, which can be found in JCPenney and other locations. According to her LinkedIn, Jax started her brand in January 2017, so she’s about to launch into her tenth year as a CEO. She’s really proud of her business, as she should be!

Erika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

Erika randomly opened a hard kombucha brewery called Local Roots in Carlsbad. However, she’s since moved onto different things, because she is now working as a senior marketing manager in lead generation at ServiceTitan, a Los Angeles based company.

Blake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Prior to working as a yacht captain, Blake worked on Wall Street and whilst his LinkedIn has since been deleted, it seems all the information has been found by Success AI website. After leaving Meridian Capital, Blake went on to launch his distillery in California.

He started his distillery, Misadventure & Co. in August 2016, and according to him it was the “world’s first carbon positive distillery based in Vista, Ca. We up-cycle unsold baked goods from local bakeries and turn them into a multi award winning Vodka.”

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