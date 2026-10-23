Love Is Blind’s Sarah says John crossed a boundary as yelling is something she ‘can’t do’

Love Is Blind’s Sarah has spoken out about her conflicts with John, saying that she “can’t do” yelling as well as addressing their political differences.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah shared: “Yelling is something I just really can’t do. I made that clear to John. He wasn’t yelling at me about the phone bill, but there were instances where I saw him speak to other people and I am just really sensitive with how I’m making other people feel 24/7.”

She added: “Honestly, I think I almost swing the pendulum a little too far that way, but it’s incredibly important. And just like the political conversations, he was very receptive and he listened. He wasn’t defensive.”

Sarah also discussed their differing opinions on healthcare and politics, as her and John had different stances on topics such as abortions and vaccines in the Love Is Blind pods.

She explained: “It’s honestly easy for me to have these conversations. I love them. It’s what I went to school for. It’s what I do for work now in many ways. I love the conversations and I am open to hearing people’s perspectives. I think there’s a lot of people, not to get too political, but there’s a lot of people who feel abandoned on both sides of the party and political sphere. They just wanna be heard.”

Sarah feels like “it’s important to be open and have conversations with people who are willing to have the conversations” in today’s political climate.

“People hear things from different sources,” she added. “Obviously, we know some people aren’t willing to actually sit down and have those conversations. But it’s something that’s really important to me.”

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