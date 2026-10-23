Stew cryptically reveals his ‘relationship has continued’ with Jax after Love Is Blind

It wasn’t that clear where Stew and Jax left things after their equally as awkward restaurant catch up on Love Is Blind. Whilst Stew still seemed very keen to give things a chance, Jax seemed to mainly talk about how obsessed her family and friends were with him. Which I’m sure has nothing to do with them finding out how rich he really is…

The two seemed to leave things semi up in the air, with Jax admitting that when she loves someone she goes “all in”, and after that Stew told her that was their “cue to leave.”

And now Stew has revealed where he and Jax stand after Love Is Blind, telling Today that their relationship continued after that scene. He shared: “I think the pods was such an intense experience, and it accelerates relationships so much that I think we both kind of lost our bearing once we got back to the real world,” he says. “I think it just took some time for each of us to resettle, reconnect with our friends and family (and) reconnect with normal life. Since then we’ve been great friends, and the relationship has continued.”

However, in a separate interview, Jax explained that when she and Stew met up at the restaurant that they were firmly not together anymore and had broken up, so I’m assuming when he says their relationship continued that it’s more in a friendship sense? I guess we’ll find out at the reunion!

Jax also told Elite Daily more about how his family felt about him, saying they were still in “full support” of them being together, adding: “My family loves him, and I don’t think his family likes me. Valid for how it went down.”

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