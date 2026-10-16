Love Is Blind’s Stew Stewart’s salary, thanks to science degree and savvy engineering job

Love Is Blind’s Stew is giving *bougie,* and tbh, he is actually as rich as he looks. It turns out he has a majorly cool job working for a top technology brand in Boston, which explains why he’s always travelling to new countries like Greece or China, and wining and dining.

Stew currently works as a Director of Engineering at SharkNinja, according to his LinkedIn. Yes, as in THE Shark Ninja who make the best gadgets you never knew you needed. He started working there in 2016 as a Mechanical Design Engineer and worked his way up.

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It turns out that a salary at the company he works in his role ranges from $140,400 to $205,000, based on the official SharkNinja Careers portal. According to Mesh, before SharkNinja, Stew worked as an Immersive Design Center Mechanical Engineer at Raytheon.

He was also a Sales Engineer at Fiksu Dsp, Mechanical Systems Co-Op at Ge Aviation, Brewer Engineering Co-Op at Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., and Gas Supply Co-Op at Nstar. Quite the CV! As for his education, he went to Northeaster from 2010 to 2016.

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Stew graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business Administration. As for his most recent job before SharkNinja, a mechanical engineer earns $96,000 to $133,000 per year at Raytheon, so he’s had a serious rise!

People are calling him a “trust fund boy” on the show, but he doesn’t actually have one, despite the wealthy, old money vibe he projected in the pods. It’s been proven that Stew actually grew up in a standard middle-class town in Connecticut and attended local schools.

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