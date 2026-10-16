Jax reveals she messaged Stew to apologise and meet up after leaving Love Is Blind

Jax has spoken out more about what happened between her and Stew after she quit Love Is Blind, revealing that she actually messaged him to apologise as soon as she left the show and the pair then met up again.

Speaking to Glamour, Jax admits that she does massively “regret” how she handled leaving the show, sharing: “I do think I handled it immaturely in a way. regret that, and he deserved better. He deserved to have a conversation.”

Jax and Stew do end up meeting again, as teased at the end of episode five, with her explaining why she decided to see him again. Jax shared: “When I got my phone back, the first person I reached out to was him. I said, ‘I’m so sorry. I would love to talk to you back in Boston.’ I had gotten his number through one of the other cast members through Instagram that I knew he was friends with in the pods.

“We just wanted to meet and clear the air. Now that I had some time to think about things and get back to real life and organize my thoughts, I could talk to him like a normal person. So I’m excited to see that too because it’s been a long time.”

As for what their interaction is going to be like next week, she teased: “It was friendly and fun. I think you’ll see there’s that connection…I don’t know how much I can say. I feel like I’m like teetering on lines.” Why am I getting the impression that their story might not be entirely over…

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