Everything to know about Love Is Blind season 11’s Jax after she ghosted her fiancé Stew

Jax is one of 30 Bostonians entering the Love Is Blind pods for season 11 to see if love truly is blind. She makes an abrupt exit from the show, so here’s everything you need to know about Jax from Love Is Blind season 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

Jacqueline Guelli, also known as Jax, is the 31 year old founder of Jax Skincare. “I’m really proud of my business. It’s a huge part of me, so I need my partner to support that,” her official Netflix bio reads.

Jax founded JAX SKINCARE back in 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. According to the company’s website, she’s “a licensed aesthetician and makeup artist with over a decade of experience working closely with skin.”

She later started MADAME JACQUELINE BEAUTY, which is a “refined makeup line designed to complement the JAX SKINCARE philosophy.” Their shared aesthetic and ethos? “Intentional formulations, clean and sophisticated packaging, and a minimalist approach to beauty and lifestyle.”

So far, she says that no New Englander has met her relationship standards. “This might sound bad, but I typically don’t like guys from Boston. I’ll date in other places, like New York, Miami… or Europe,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

She’s typically drawn to “successful, older” men who can provide stability. Jax’s biggest fear when it comes to dating is “having the rug pulled out from under her.”

In the pods, she makes a strong connection with Stew. But… things quickly turn south.

After meeting face-to-face and agreeing to marry Stew, she shockingly decided to leave the show.

When they first met, Jax had shared with Stew that he was “not really what [she] was expecting, but it makes sense.” And then went on to say that he’s “very New England.” Which definitely wasn’t a good sign considering she “typically [doesn’t] like guys from Boston.” Yikes.

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