Meet the insanely vibey Love Is Blind season 11 cast and their Instagrams, from Jax to Stew
They're all 28 to 40 years old
Love Is Blind season 11 is here, and the experiment is testing the age-old question yet again with a new cast: Is love truly blind? Well, we have to wait to find out, so in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind season 11 cast and their Instagrams.
Blake
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Blake is a 38 year old yacht captain and is looking for a connection as “deep” as the Atlantic Ocean. You can follow him on Instagram @tropicanacoyote.
Cam
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Cam is a 29 year old HR generalist, and his Instagram is @cameronhalloran.
John
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John is a 33 year old account executive and his Instagram is @johnshannon_.
Morrey
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Morrey is a 32 year old entrepreneur and his Instagram is @morrey__.
Rob
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Rob is a 40 year old working in AI infrastructure sales (whatever that means) and his Instagram is @feels_3310.
Stew
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Stew is a 34 year old Director of Engineering, and you can follow him @scooterstew.
Wilson
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Wilson is a 35 year old compliance manager and his Instagram is @willymilll.
Aneha
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Aneha is a 28 year old principal engineer and you can follow her @anehahaha.
Erika
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Erika is a 37 year old marketing director. Her instagram is @erikamarieellis.
Jax
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Jax is a 31 year old entrepreneur with her own skincare company. Her Instagram is @jacquelineguelli.
Michaella
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Michaella is a 35 year old retail consultant. Her Instagram is @michaellagiorgio.
Sarah
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Sarah is a 34 year old health-care program manager. Her Instagram is @swillyyyy.
Wilnie
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