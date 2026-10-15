Meet the insanely vibey Love Is Blind season 11 cast and their Instagrams, from Jax to Stew

They're all 28 to 40 years old

Love Is Blind season 11 is here, and the experiment is testing the age-old question yet again with a new cast: Is love truly blind? Well, we have to wait to find out, so in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind season 11 cast and their Instagrams.

Blake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Blake is a 38 year old yacht captain and is looking for a connection as “deep” as the Atlantic Ocean. You can follow him on Instagram @tropicanacoyote.

Cam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Halloran (@cameronhalloran)

Cam is a 29 year old HR generalist, and his Instagram is @cameronhalloran.

John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

John is a 33 year old account executive and his Instagram is @johnshannon_.

Morrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Coat Painting Co. (@homecoatpaintingco)

Morrey is a 32 year old entrepreneur and his Instagram is @morrey__.

Rob

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob (@feels_3310)

Rob is a 40 year old working in AI infrastructure sales (whatever that means) and his Instagram is @feels_3310.

Stew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” (@scooterstew)

Stew is a 34 year old Director of Engineering, and you can follow him @scooterstew.

Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilson (@willymilll)

Wilson is a 35 year old compliance manager and his Instagram is @willymilll.

Aneha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneha Singh (@anehahaha)

Aneha is a 28 year old principal engineer and you can follow her @anehahaha.

Erika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Ellis (@erikamarieellis)

Erika is a 37 year old marketing director. Her instagram is @erikamarieellis.

Jax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

Jax is a 31 year old entrepreneur with her own skincare company. Her Instagram is @jacquelineguelli.

Michaella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaella is a 35 year old retail consultant. Her Instagram is @michaellagiorgio.

Sarah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Williams (@swillyyyy)

Sarah is a 34 year old health-care program manager. Her Instagram is @swillyyyy.

Wilnie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilnie (@wilnie_)

Wilnie is a 33 year old mental health counsellor. Her Instagram is @wilnie_

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .