‘I wouldn’t have done anything differently’: Stew reflects on Jax ghosting him on Love Is Blind

Dare I say this season of Love Is Blind is off to a start like no other? You know it’s going to be a juicy Love Is Blind season when someone quits the season following a reveal, which is exactly what happened to Jax and Stew.

Jax and Stew got engaged in the pods, although she admitted that she felt like the whole thing felt very rushed and not planned on his end when talking to Tudum. But things went from bad to worse when the pair actually met face to face, as Jax revealed: “He just seemed really cocky in a way, and I was like, ‘OK, this is not what I was expecting.’ He was like, ‘So what do you think about me?’ It felt douchey. The walls did not come down for me. I was like, ‘This is not romantic at all.’”

Stew also admitted that he thought the reveal “was incredibly awkward,” adding that he’s “not faulting her” for thinking it was all abit weird.

Jax admitted that she didn’t take time to process everything before deciding to quit Love Is Blind and ghost Stew. She shared: “I went completely [into] flight mode, and I was like, “I gotta get out of here. This is not right.’” But she clarified that it was nothing to do with his appearance or personality, adding: “What I felt was real at that time. The good and unfortunately the bad was real too, and it had nothing to do with him or his looks. It was the moment, and it was way too much for me.”

However, Jax admitted that she massively regrets not giving Stew an explanation before walking away from Love Is Blind, sharing: “I wish I had handled it better. He deserved a conversation, and it deserved to end differently, because he’s a gentleman and I should have handled it like a lady, but I didn’t.”

However, whilst Stew was shocked when he found out about Jax, he wasn’t actually heartbroken. He shared: “t wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, I’m crushed. My true love has escaped me.’ I probably would’ve felt worse if I wasn’t so confident and satisfied with who I was in the pods. It was an honest representation. I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

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