Meet Scott ‘Stew’ Stewart, the man behind the most awkward Love Is Blind reveal of all time

Scott ‘Stew’ Stewart undoubtedly gets the crown for the most awkward Love Is Blind reveal of all time, and knowing that my fiancee literally quit the show moments after meeting me would haunt my dreams. Still, there is a man behind all the memes, so let’s meet him!

Stew currently works as a Director of Engineering at SharkNinja, according to his LinkedIn. Yes, as in the THE Shark Ninja who make the best gadgets you never knew you needed. I wonder what his staff discount is like…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” (@scooterstew)

He started working there in 2016 as a Mechanical Design Engineer and worked his way up from Engineering Manager to his current position. According to Mesh, before SharkNinja, Stew worked as an Immersive Design Center Mechanical Engineer at Raytheon, Sales Engineer at Fiksu Dsp, Mechanical Systems Co-Op at Ge Aviation, Brewer Engineering Co-Op at Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., and Gas Supply Co-Op at Nstar. Quite the CV!

As for his education, he went to Northeaster from September 2010 to May 2016 and graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business Administration.

From having a peek at his Instagram, it looks like Stew enjoys fitness and doing a lot of travelling. He also has an obligatory picture of him holding a fish because of course he does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” (@scooterstew)



Jax has since spoken out about why ghosted Stew, but he doesn’t seem to bothered about, telling Tudum: “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, I’m crushed. My true love has escaped me.’ I probably would’ve felt worse if I wasn’t so confident and satisfied with who I was in the pods. It was an honest representation. … I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

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