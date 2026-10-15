Morrey says falling ‘very very hard’ for Sarah was why he had to quit Love Is Blind

Morrey has spoken out about why he decided to quit Love Is Blind, and it’s actually quite heartbreaking. Speaking to Tudum, he shared that ultimately it was because he wasn’t able to get engaged to Sarah.

Morrey admitted that he was planning on marrying Sarah, recalling: “I wrote down, ‘I’ve got to see her again.’ I thought I put on a really good performance with all of my dates besides Sarah. I was almost nervous.”

He immediately felt drawn to her: “We just started connecting on a deeper level. She really felt safe. She was really listening. She cared. She was asking genuine questions that people haven’t really asked me. What a voice. She should narrate books on tape.”

However, Morrey admitted that he was also “falling” for Erika, revealing that he’d actually cried during one of their conversations. But Morrey felt as though his feelings for Sarah were so deep that he had to remind himself not to rush through the process to quickly.

Morrey recalled that he’d written Sarah a note to ask her to be his girlfriend for now, instead of his fiancee, as once again he didn’t want to rush anything too quickly. But before he could give her the note, Sarah told him that she felt strongly about someone else and so he never sent it over to her.

He shared: “I really sat down and thought about it, and it was just her for me. I’d already chosen [Sarah]. I really liked Erika, but I had made my decision,” he says. “I liked other people, but nothing was ever close to as strong as it was with [Sarah] for me. I fell for her very, very hard. I want the best for her. I have zero hard feelings at all.”

Whilst Morrey believes that in the past he would have faked liking someone else and proposed, but what he felt for Sarah in the Love Is Blind pods for Sarah was so real that he felt he could no longer pretend. He explained: “I learned a lot from her in that experience, and I’ve taken some things with me. It’s really helped me grow.”

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