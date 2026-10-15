‘Wasn’t expecting those scores’: Connor Wood admits he’s ‘confused’ by DWTS judges’ feedback

I can’t be the only one who feels like Connor Woods is getting really harsh feedback every week from the DWTS judges, and he’s now admitted that even he feels “confused” by their most recent scores.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Connor first spoke about viewers who boo the judges when they don’t give high scores, saying: “As much as I feel like sometimes the critique could be a little overkill, I think the boos are a little overkill as well. They’re doing their job.”

As for their feedback, Connor shared that he wasn’t entirely on board with their opinions, explaining: “I’m my harshest critic, and I watch back our video, and I am a little confused where the score was coming from. Usually, I’ve looked at our good dances and been like, ‘Oh, I misstepped. Oh, that was tough.’ Like, ‘Oh, my God, we didn’t [do this].’ And this one, I was like, ‘Oh, I actually don’t agree,’ but I’m not the judge, so whatever.”

Rylee also praised Connor’s skills, adding: “Honestly, Connor killed it, and that’s all I have to say. Like, you did that freaking samba, and you nailed it, and that was the best time you’ve ever done it.”

Connor Wood also told Entertainment Weekly about how he “wasn’t expecting” the DWTS scores he received, saying: :I thought we did a really good job. I was just confused. I was kinda thrown off a little bit because I finished the dancing thinking, ‘Wow, this could be a breakthrough dance, I hit all of the marks.’ And then to get the scores and feedback I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t know anything at all.’”

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